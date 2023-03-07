Video: Chaos After Stampede At Rapper GloRilla's Concert In US

GloRilla prayed for the safety of the injured after the stampede incident.

One person was killed and nine others were injured after false reports of shooting triggered a stampede at the concert of Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla in the US. The incident took place just after 11pm on Sunday when the crowd at the concert of Memphis-based rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, began to swell, according to New York Times (NYT). David Smith, the chief of the Rochester Police Department, said they did not find any evidence of gunshots being fired or anyone being shot, the outlet further said.

"What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," Mr Smith said.

Footage posted on social media shows the chaos among the concertgoers, with shoes and other belongings strewn around. People are also seen looking for the entrance to get out of the premises.

Crowd Surge while exiting some trampled, some suffocated unfortunately 😔 pic.twitter.com/YXjssvOyd4 — Wildish Shambino (@kickzmcgee) March 6, 2023

The woman who died has been identified as a 33-year-old woman named Rhondesia Belton. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and some of them were critical, the NYT report said.

Rochester police lieutenant Nicholas Adams told ABC News that the injuries "appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots".

One of the concertgoers was interviewed by local television station WHEC-TV recounted "watching the life flash before my eyes". The woman added she had been knocked to the ground near the arena entrance.

The police have launched an investigation to determine what caused a stampede at a hip hop concert in New York state.

The rapper, meanwhile, said on Twitter that she is devastated and heartbroken and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show. My fans mean the world to me, praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected," GloRilla tweeted on Tuesday morning. She had posted a tweet immediately after the news about stampede broke on Sunday, praying for people's safety.

Sixteen months ago, 10 people died in a stampede at a concert by rapper Travis Scott at Houston's Astroworld Festival.