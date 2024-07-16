Video: Apple Opens First Store In Malaysia, Here's What Samsung Did

The post accumulated more than 862,000 likes and over 18 million views.

Apple opened its first store in Malaysia last month - Apple The Exchange TRX. The store is located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange central business district and it has been described as an architectural marvel with its glass pyramid design. However, the opening of Apple's first store in Malaysia prompted a petty reaction from its biggest competitor - Samsung. According to the UK news website Verdict, Samsung secured the naming rights for the nearest train station to the TRX mall, where the Apple store is located, and renamed it 'Samsung Galaxy' station. Samsung's marketing ploy didn't stop there as the tech giant even reportedly covered the entire station with its advertisements, ensuring that those visiting the Apple store are constantly encountered with Samsung ads.

A content creator recorded this in a video and shared, "You won't believe what Samsung did after Apple opened its first Apple store in the country. So the exact metro station where the new Apple store opened, Samsung responded back by completely filling the station with Samsung Ads. I've never seen so many Samsung ads before in one place. It's even on the lifts, on the stairs and on the escalator. It has completely taken over the station and the craziest thing is the station even got renamed to Samsung galaxy station."

"So if you want go to the apple store, you get off at the Samsung galaxy station and have to walk past all these Samsung ads first," the Instagram user said in the clip.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has accumulated more than 862,000 likes and over 18 million views. In the comments section, one user wrote, "Samsung literally bullied Apple, I like it."

"War was waged. Samsung brought missiles to a gunfight," commented another.

Also Read | This "Premium Quality" Room In Delhi Is For ₹ 10,000 A Month. See Pic

"Apple deserves this kind of competition from Samsung, it's time they got off their high horse," expressed a third user. "I love it. I am a Samsung boy but I have used and worked for Apple in the past. Both have merits depending on the user. But ahahahaha. Samsung doesn't need to do it. But they do because they can.. not because they have to," added another.

"This level of pettiness is something I aim for," jokingly said one user.

"Apple made a deal with TRX management that banned other phone brands other than them from advertising their products in TRX (they can open shops but can't advertise outside of their shop). Samsung however, discovers a loophole: The TRX MRT station below the complex is not part of TRX itself as it was owned by MRT Corp and thus legally a separate entity. So, Samsung paid MRT Corp to sponsor that station," explained another.