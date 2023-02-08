Video: King's Guard Shouts 'Get Off' At Tourist Who Touched His Horse

The King's Guard shouts "get off" at a tourist as she poses for a picture.

The King's guards are renowned for their meticulous routine and stringent discipline and have the strict and vital duty of protecting various locations throughout the United Kingdom. Visitors come from all over the world to take selfies next to the mounted soldier on Horse Guards Parade, one of London's most iconic sites. Sometimes the tourists overstep their bounds and act in a way that enrages these strict guards. That is why there have been several moments where the King's guards have been caught on camera shouting and getting angry at the tourists.

Recently, a video of such an incident where an officer is heard yelling at a female tourist has appeared online. A tourist was caught on camera with a member of the King's Guard when she attempted to grasp the horse's reins. The guard shouted, "Get off the reins!" as she grabbed and tugged at them and grinned at the camera, startling the woman in a white coat and navy skirt.

Watch the video here:



Stop horsing around: Watch as King's Guard shouts 'get off'!' at #tourist as she twice tries to grab horse's reins to pose for a photo pic.twitter.com/5kQF4w5Tpa — Hans Solo (@thandojo) February 7, 2023

According to the Mirror News, the well-trained horses of the King's Guard can tolerate people standing beside them for photos, but things change when they try touching them or tugging on their reins. There are typically two mounted sentries who guard the entrance to Horse Guards on a daily basis, swapping every hour between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The news outlet further stated, "They are a popular draw in themselves, but the event most people come to watch is the Changing of the King's Life Guard, which takes place at 11 a.m. on weekdays. The King's Life Guard exclusively serves at the Horse Guards building in Whitehall, which was once the main entrance to both St. James's Palace and Buckingham Palace.

This tourist was certainly not the first to be caught by the royal guardsmen. Similar scenarios can be seen in a tonne of videos that are readily available online.