US Woman Who Moved To India At 19 For A Job Shares Journey: "Love Bombay So Much"

Eliza Karaza, a Syrian-American artist and entrepreneur born in the US, shared a heartfelt post about how Mumbai transformed her life. At 19, she took a leap of faith and moved to India, despite knowing little about the city or her new life. Ten years later, she's reflecting on the journey with gratitude. In an Instagram post, Ms Karaza revealed that she moved to India in 2015 to work as an art teacher without knowing her salary or where she would live. However, Mumbai's energy and challenges helped her grow. She penned a love letter to the city, affectionately calling it "Bombay," and shared her experiences of thriving in the vibrant metropolis.

Ten years ago, I went to Mumbai for a job. I hadn't spoken to the employer. I didn't know where either was staying when I got there. I didn't know how I would get to whatever unknown place they were putting me. I didn't know what my salary would be. Where the job was even going to be. It was a teaching gig, but I didn't know which school it was going to be at. But who cares?! I was 19 and excited," she wrote.

Ms Karaza's Instagram post about her life-changing experience in Mumbai resonated with many people. Her decision to move to India at 19 and her subsequent growth story inspired internet users who praised her courage and adaptability.

One user wrote, "Recently moved to South Korea without a place to live LMAO I feel u. This post is the motivation I needed today."

Another commented, "This is so inspiring, as a fellow creative navigating work for the first time."

A third said, "This is peace, that eventually everything will be okay one day, and we're here just to learn. I'm going through a similar phase, and this reel gave me reassurance that feels relieving. Thank you."

A fourth added, "omg you are the coolest."

Notably, Ms Karaza is a Syrian-American artist and entrepreneur, born and raised in Chicago. She is the founder of Harakaat, a fashion label launched in 2020, known for hand-painted denim jackets that blend South Asian aesthetics, like Pakistani truck art, Mughal miniatures, and Bollywood motifs, with Western streetwear. Her work reflects her mixed-Arab background and Muslim identity, often challenging stereotypes through vibrant, expressive designs. Ms Karaza also co-founded Mehal House, a creative studio and lifestyle brand.