US Woman Claims She Caught Her Husband Cheating And It Saved Their Marriage, Internet In Disbelief

A woman from Orlando has claimed that she caught her husband cheating and it eventually saved their marriage. Charity Craig, 45, and her husband, Matt, 40, separated for 8 months in 2012 after she found text messages from another woman on her husband's phone.

Mrs Craig revealed that her husband, Matt, left the home to continue his relationship with the other woman. But they eventually decided to give their relationship another go after therapy, and now the couple are happily ever after, the New York Post reported.

"At the time, my husband's affair felt like the end of the world, but it turned out to be the best thing for us as we've come back so much stronger," Charity, a jewellery company founder, told SWNS.

The couple started dating in their teens and married in their early 20s. But by 2012, with four kids, their marriage had hit rock bottom.

Mrs Craig revealed that she had grown suspicious of her husband's behaviour by July 2012, after she noticed that he stayed late even after working as a music pastor.

"I was working over 60 hours a week in a high-stress position. I spent more time at work than with my family," explained Matt, who is now a chief marketing officer. "I was struggling between my family and my dreams of pursuing a musical career."

After a few days, Mrs Craig's fears were confirmed when she discovered text messages from another woman.

"I confronted him, and he broke down and told me everything," Charity shared.

Matt admitted to dating another woman for two months.

The couple soon decided to take the path of divorce.

"I thought I knew my husband better than anyone else, but he'd been living a double life and I had no idea," Charity lamented. "My whole world was turned upside down, and I didn't know how I'd ever recover."

While Matt moved on with another woman, Mrs Craig visited a counsellor.

After a few sessions, she learned that Matt's affair was not the only reason for their marital problems.

"I started therapy, and I realized that I was no longer the woman he'd married, and he wasn't solely to blame for the breakdown of our relationship," Charity recalled.

"I spent eight months working on myself - building up my self-confidence and learning how to deal with my problems healthily," she continued.

She shared that they got back together in February 2013 after undergoing couple counselling.

Not just that, Matt also gave Charity all the passwords to his social media and phone.

"Matt was incredibly sorry for the affair, but I was also sorry for my part in the breakdown of our marriage," Charity said. "We had to completely start again, but it was worth it."

Now, Charity works as a marriage counsellor to help other couples struggling after an affair.

"It's hard work, but so rewarding to help other couples move past betrayal and rebuild their marriage," the mom of four declared.

Soon, after the story of the couple went viral. In the comments section, many people expressed concern about their relationship.

"He's gonna do it again," a user wrote.

"Bro looks happy to have made it thru. Forgiveness. It can work wonders! If the lesson was learned," another user wrote.

"Wait until she finds out he's gay," the third user commented.