US Teen Pleads Guilty To Murdering Classmate By Stabbing Her 114 Times

Tristyn Bailey (left) and Aiden Fucci

A 16-year-old boy in the United States pleaded guilty Monday to the gruesome murder of a 13-year-old cheerleader in a quiet suburb of Jacksonville. Tristyn Bailey was fatally stabbed 114 times on Mother's Day in 2021 by Aiden Fucci, who then dumped her body in a forested location close to their neighbourhood.

In a brief statement to the court, Aiden Fucci said, "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family."

According to The New York Post, Fucci is being charged as an adult, and prosecutors stressed they did not offer him any leniency in sentencing as part of the plea agreement. He is not eligible for the death penalty because he committed the heinous crime while still a 14-year-old minor.

The news outlet further reported that Fucci's friends told investigators he openly fantasised about violence and murder in the months leading up to the killing and that he selected his classmate as a target in a fit of rage. He frequently depicted dismembered bodies in his drawings and confided in friends that he was being told to kill innocent people by voices in his head.

As per a statement by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, "Aiden Fucci's decision to enter a guilty plea today is nothing more than a testament to the hard work and dedication of the exceptional men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office." This was an all-out agency effort.

The Bailey family's "strength and grace throughout this investigation have been incredible," the sheriff continued, adding that "the cooperation between our agency and the Bailey family has been unparalleled."