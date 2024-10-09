US Teacher Accused Of Giving Extra Marks To Students For Skipping Toilet Breaks

The post shared on X, has racked up 16 million views

A California teacher has come under fire for allegedly awarding bonus points to students who skip taking bathroom breaks during class. A parent exposed this unusual bathroom policy in a social media post that has attracted significant public attention.

In the viral post, a mother reveals that her daughter's math teacher has implemented a harsh rule allowing only one bathroom pass per week, and if students don't use it, they receive extra academic credit. The mother expressed her outrage, stating, "I am livid," without disclosing her daughter's age. She feels justified in her actions, although her daughter thinks it may be excessive: "But my daughter is mad that I want to email the teacher and CC the principal. Am I wrong here?"

The post shared on X on September 5, has racked up 16 million views, sparking considerable debate among social media users. One parent commented that her daughter experienced a similar situation with the same teacher, who made her hold her pee for the last 30 minutes of class.

My daughter's math teacher has a rule that they only get one bathroom pass per week, AND, if they don't use it, they get academic extra credit. I am livid. But my daughter is mad that I want to email the teacher and CC the principal. Am I wrong here? — Seets💫 (@MamaSitaa__) September 5, 2024

Many users are calling for serious action against the teacher, warning that such policies could lead to significant health issues.

This incident highlights the harsh and cruel practices that sometimes occur in schools. In a related case, Abhishek Patel, a math teacher at Madhav Public School in Vatva, Ahmedabad, was caught on CCTV slamming a student against the wall and pulling his hair. Reports indicate that he slapped the student multiple times and knocked him to the ground. Following an order from the District Education Officer, the school has suspended Patel, and he has been taken into custody by Vatva police. Legal action is expected to be taken against him.

