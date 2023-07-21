US Politician Displays Explicit Pics Of Hunter Biden In Congress During Key Hearing

Marjorie Taylor Greene held up several nude photos of Hunter Biden.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene showed explicit images of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden inside the Congress on Wednesday during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

"Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home know that parental discretion is advised," Greene said.

According to FOX News, Ms Greene's questioning included her holding up small posters featuring graphic sexual photos from the laptop hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, which were censored with black boxes. The faces of others involved in the sexual acts were censored with black boxes, but Hunter Biden's face is visible in the photos.

Hunter Biden violated the Mann Act by flying a woman across the country to pay her for sex.



Hunter sex trafficked her.



This isn't the only case of sex trafficking crimes committed by the Bidens. There are dozens of cases outlined in Suspicious Activity Reports reports in the… pic.twitter.com/XUrOdvSZde — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 20, 2023

The photos appeared to show the president's son having sex with sex workers. The committee was discussing the claims of IRS whistleblowers who said Mr Biden received preferential treatment during a federal tax investigation when Ms Greene unveiled the photos, according to The Independent.

The news outlet further said that the stunt drew expected criticism from Democrats, many of whom offered scathing rebukes of the Congresswoman's judgement. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the display "pornographic" and said Republicans had reached a "new low" before taking a barely-veiled shot at Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was "uncomfortable" in presenting Congress with graphic, sexually explicit pictures of Hunter Biden but believed that "the American people deserve to see" the images, as per Independent report.