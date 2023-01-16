US Man Arrested For Murder After His Father's Body Found In Home

Tyler did not appear injured, according to the police.

A man from California, US was arrested for murder in the death of his father. The body was found in their shared home in Irvine on Saturday, Fox News reported.

According to Irvine Police Department, Bruce Shipper, 69, did not report to work on Saturday. To check on him, a friend stopped by his home but he was greeted by Tyler Shipper, 24, who appeared dishevelled and would not let him inside the home to check on his father.

The man reached out to the police and after the police reached the scene they located Bruce Shipper's body inside the home.

According to a press release by the Irvine Police Department, a knife suspected of being used in the crime was recovered at the scene. Tyler was arrested for homicide.

Tyler did not appear injured, according to the police.

However, the motive remains under investigation.