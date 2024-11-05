Debate Erupts After Kolkata Investor Hails Donald Trump As Model Of 'Masculine Leadership'

According to his profile, Mr Shome is an investor based in Kolkata

American voters are heading to the polls to choose their next President in a highly anticipated election. Key candidates include former President Donald Trump representing the Republican Party and Vice President Kamala Harris. Supporters of both candidates are actively expressing their views on social media. One Trump supporter, Rajarshi Shome from Kolkata, recently sparked an online debate with his LinkedIn post. According to his profile, Mr Shome is an investor based in Kolkata, and his outspoken support for Trump has stirred mixed reactions.

In his post, Mr Shome expressed unwavering support for Donald Trump, framing his admiration around the idea of strength and masculinity. He wrote, ''My complete support is towards Donald Trump. We need strong masculine men at the top. The likes of Elon Musk and Donald Trump must handle policies. We have enough weakness around us. The world needs more MEN.''

See the post here:

The post sparked significant backlash online, with people expressing anger and accusing the investor of undermining women's capabilities and perpetuating harmful stereotypes. Many saw his comments as dismissive of women's leadership and resilience, igniting a debate about strength, leadership, and the evolving role of gender in power.

One user wrote, ''Strong masculine men don't constantly say how strong or masculine they are. Or wear lots of makeup. Or comment on LinkedIn how they fully support strong masculine men.'' Another person commented, ''Yes, the world definitely needs more 'MEN'—the kind who understand that strength and wisdom don't always come from sexism, rape and the loudest voices, nor fanboy posts on the Interwebs.''

A third said, ''So, are your sentiments implying that unless you are a man, you are weak?'' A fourth added, ''Dude basically called all women weak on a professional job site. Wtf.''