US Doctor Who Studied 5,000 Near-Death Experiences Says This About Afterlife

Needless to say, death is the most profound and mysterious aspect of life for most humans. Many of us also keep wondering what happens after death, but there are no answers to this mind-bending question.

However, a radiation oncologist in the US who claims to have studied more than 5,000 near-death experiences (NDE) believes that life exists after death, ''without a doubt.''

Notably, Dr. Jeffrey Long's fascination with near-death experiences also led to him founding the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation in 1998. Recently, he published an essay based on his experiences in Insider. He defined NDEs as ''someone who is either comatose or clinically dead, without a heartbeat, having a lucid experience where they see, hear, feel emotions, and interact with other beings.''

Over the years, he has been collecting stories from those who have reported NDEs and has been scientifically analysing the accounts. While each story is different, of course, he noticed a similar pattern of events emerging in a predictable order in many cases.

According to him, about 45% of people who have an NDE report an out-of-body experience.

Mr Long explained that people claim 'their consciousness separates from their physical body, usually hovering above,'' allowing them to see and hear what happens around them.

''After the out-of-body experience, people say they're transported into another realm. Many pass through a tunnel and experience a bright light. Then, they're greeted by deceased loved ones, including pets, who are in the prime of their lives. Most people report an overwhelming sense of love and peace. They feel like this other realm is their real home,'' Mr Long further noted.

He also added witnesses' statements to support the narratives.

Citing an example, he said, ''One woman lost consciousness while riding her horse on a trail. Her body stayed on the trail while her consciousness traveled with her horse as he galloped back to the barn. Later, she was able to describe exactly what happened at the barn because she had seen it despite her body not being there. Others who hadn't spoken to her confirmed her account.''

However, he admitted that he never found any ''scientific explanation for these experiences.''

''I've read brain research and considered every possible explanation for NDEs. The bottom line is that none of them hold water,'' he concluded.

Other doctors who have been conducting similar research also agreed with Dr. Long and cited a few familiar traits.