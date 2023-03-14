US Dad Uses Moose Antler To Kill Sex Offender He Claims Was Stalking Daughter: Report

The US dad confessed to killing a sex offender.

An American father admitted to killing an elderly sex offender with moose antlers because he thought the man was stalking his daughter.

According to court records, Minnesota resident Levi Axtell, 27, thought victim Lawrence Scully, 77, who was convicted of abusing a 6-year-old girl in 1979, was stalking his little daughter.

According to a Fox News report, on March 8, Levi Axtell entered a police station covered in blood, knelt down, and admitted to officers that he had fatally beaten 77-year-old Lawrence V. Scully with a shovel. He allegedly told police that he had "completed" the job with a moose antler.

Axtell was suspicious of Scully and believed he was stalking his toddler daughter at her day care. Axtell said he had known Scully for a long time "and believed him to have sexually offended children in the past, according to the criminal complaint.

Axtell said he had observed Scully parking in the vehicle at locations where children were present and believed he would re-offend.

In 2018, Levi Axtell requested an order of protection against Scully; it was initially approved but withdrawn a few weeks later. The order of protection was revoked for an unknown reason.

According to the news portal, Scully had "wounds on his arms that are consistent with defensive wounds," and the affidavit stated that the cause of death was "blunt force head injuries."