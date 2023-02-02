US Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Her Home

Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council

A New Jersey councilwoman from Sayreville was reportedly shot and killed in her car on Wednesday night. The victim, Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found dead inside her white Nissan SUV with multiple gunshot wounds, ABC reported. The car was found crashed near the Camelot at the La Mer apartment complex in Sayreville, NJ.

The police said that they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but do not have a clear motive.

Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick described Ms Dwumfour as a "dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serving all of our residents," Fox News reported.

A 911 call reported the shots fired at around 7.22 pm, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477," the prosecutor's office told Fox News.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was stunned by the news of the councilwoman's death.

"Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts, she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness," Murphy said in a statement. "I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community."

This was the scene overnight in the Sayreville development known as La Mer, where a 30-year-old Councilwoman was murdered.



Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's white SUV crashed after the gunshots rang out. It appears she was targeted though the killer's motive is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/CJyP190RiW — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick in a statement said that the whole community was shocked and saddened by the loss.