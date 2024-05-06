UK's 'Heaviest Man' Dies From Organ Failure Days Before 34th Birthday

Jason Holton weighed approximately 317kg

British resident Jason Holton, reportedly one of the heaviest men in the country, died from organ failure. Mr Holton, 33, resided in Surrey and died despite medical intervention for organ failure, the Independent reported. He weighed approximately 317kg. According to his mother, Leisa, firefighters were required to assist with his transport to Royal Surrey County Hospital following an ambulance call.

Leisa told the local media outlets that Mr Holton's kidney was the first organ to stop working, adding, that the doctors said her son will die "within a week".

"Jason soon started to go downhill," she told the Sun. "He's probably had about eight lives and I thought the doctors would be able to save him again, but sadly it wasn't possible."

The coroner's report stated that Mr Holton died from organ failure and obesity.

Confined to a specially adapted council bungalow with reinforced furniture, Mr Holton's mobility deteriorated significantly. In his later years, he became bedridden and struggled with breathing difficulties.

It was reported that Mr Holton's overeating habits began in his teenage years as a coping mechanism for his father's death. This reportedly led to a daily calorie intake of 10,000, with doner kebabs even featuring as his breakfast choice.

In an interview with TalkTV last year, he said: "I believe time's over for me in general. I'm coming up 34 now. I know I've got to try something."

In a particularly harrowing incident in 2020, Mr Holton suffered a collapse in his third-floor flat. Rescuing him required a team of over 30 firefighters and a crane.

Describing the ordeal, he called it "the most devastating time of my life." He found the large crowd gathered outside especially distressing. Referencing the movie "The Whale," which explores themes of obesity, Mr Holton remarked, "It felt like a horror movie to me. I even warned my mom not to watch it, and ended up turning it off myself in tears."

"I cried myself to sleep at that film. It was very upsetting for me because now I thought I'm Britain's fattest man, that's what people are going to think of me," he added.

Two years later, Mr Holton suffered a series of mini-strokes and a blood clot