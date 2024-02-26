UK Woman's Heartbreaking Post Before Dying Of Cancer Is Making Internet Emotional

The heartfelt post went viral with over 32,000 likes

A British woman recently died from Cholangiocarcinoma cancer. Days before her death, she penned a heartfelt post on LinkedIn. In the message, she expressed her gratitude for loved ones and recounted the fulfilment she found in her life. Daniella T also shed light on the lack of awareness and treatment options surrounding many cancers, including the one that took her life.

Daniella T's family took to the platform to publish her last words after she died of Cholangiocarcinoma. In her post, she wrote, "Not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices". Sharing details about her diagnosis, Ms T wrote, "In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again."

"Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure. I do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved," the post further read.

Despite the grim diagnosis, she chose to face the disease with remarkable positivity. "Although we can't control what happens to us, we can control how we react. I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left. As I have always said and believed you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don't let anyone take the joy of life away from you."

She added, "I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted." She urged people to "Romanticise your life!" and "do whatever makes you happy and don't let anyone take the joy of life away from you." The former HR professional wrote a hopeful quote from Winnie-the-Pooh that read, "If ever there is a tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart... I'll always be with you." She concluded by thanking her partner Tom for supporting her. Addressing him, she wrote, "Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it."

The post went viral with over 32,000 likes and heartfelt reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "Can't tell you how powerful this message is. No doubt it will inspire people as it has me. I love she stated that she "LOVED my life". It is so important for us to appreciate the gifts we all have. The blessings I have received in life, are exactly that. Blessings that God gave me that I don't deserve. I am a cancer survivor and want to project hope to all who are experiencing this. Where there is breath there is hope."

Another user wrote, "I truly hope that Daniella's loved ones can take some solace in the fact that sharing the story of her well-lived life has touched many of us who did not know her - even after her passing. Though she has left this world physically, her message and spirit will remain and continue to uplift many of us who remain in this imperfect world."

The third user commented, "I'm literally in tears. Having been diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in August, then surgery (lumpectomy) followed by radiation, this message from her hits home. I am one of the lucky ones. My cancer is slow-growing and so small. The oncologist told me I would probably die an old lady before I got breast cancer again. Once I was done with radiation, I swore to live my life each day, to the fullest! I don't just say those words, I live it! May her soul rest in peace! Don't just go through the motions of life, LIVE each moment, really live!"

