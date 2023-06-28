UK Parents 'Saved Thousands' By Taking Children On Term Time Holidays, Despite Fines From School

The couple received mixed reactions online.

Influencers Brogan and Shane Cole, 30, from Coventry, West Midlands have saved thousands by taking their children on holiday during term time. The couple recently took their children for a holiday in Zante, Greece for 11 days last month. But the parents are now facing the wrath of their children's school as they are being fined a whopping 240 pounds fine from the primary school, which double if they miss the payment, reported Metro.

But the content creators told the media outlet that they have no regrets for taking the children out for holiday during term time as they saved 2000 pounds.

They also made a video to boast about their holiday. In the clip, the couple can be seen dancing and saying that they saved '10 times (the amount of the fine) by going in term time.

Brogan Cole said, "Holiday companies make it so expensive to travel in summer, so that's why we do it. We were really frustrated when we got [the penalty] because we feel that they are our own kids but yet we are having to pay fines for them."

She added, "We want to take them to have a nice time away from their little worries, [away from] whatever it may be that's worrying them. To get away from normality. But we feel as though we are punished for wanting to do that."

The couple received mixed reactions online.

A user wrote, "We're taking our boys in school time next year, saved over £700 on the holiday by [booking] it for the week before the half term."

Another user wrote, "It's alright for them to go on strike when they like though. We're going on holiday on the 9th of October. First holiday abroad and I can't wait."

"We are expecting one too but saved £3k on our holiday to Florida by going away during May half term and the week after," the third user wrote.

But they were people who disagreed and said that the parents should have stuck to the school rules. A user wrote, "Imagine being a teacher and having no choice [but to go away during the holiday period]."

Another wrote, "Right, so when the teacher is spending all her time getting everyone on the same page, please don't moan that your child has missed half the curriculum."