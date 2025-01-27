UK Man Cleans Graves As Side Hustle, Earns Enough To Buy His First Home

A 31-year-old man from Harlow, England, has turned an unconventional yet profitable side hustle—cleaning graves—into the means of fulfilling his dream of buying his first home. Shaun Tookey, who launched his business in May 2023 while working full-time as a tree surgeon, has since renovated over 300 graves. His services range from deep cleaning and repainting lettering to adding decorative chippings.

According to the New York Post, Shaun Tookey was able to save for a deposit and secure a mortgage by earning between $187 (over Rs 15,535) and $562 (over Rs 46,673) per job. This allowed him and his family to move into their first home in December 2024.

Reports state that Shaun spends his weekends and time off working on his side business, "The Grave Cleaner," where he cleans two to four graves each day. His transformation videos are popular on TikTok and Facebook, where he shares his work under the account @thegravecleaner.

"I'm trying to run a successful business and offer a service most people can't provide," Shaun told the New York Post. "It's very satisfying and rewarding to help people who don't know how to care for their loved one's gravestones."

Shaun's determination enabled him to save enough for a down payment and get a mortgage, fulfilling a dream he once thought was out of reach. "This job has given my family stability, especially with how tough things are right now," he shared.

Shaun credits his business success for enabling his family to move into their new home in December 2024, saying, "In a way, it has made us financially independent. It was a huge accomplishment for me."

He customizes his services for each client, considering factors such as the size of the grave, type of inscription, and whether paint or gold leaf is needed. While social media plays a significant role in promoting his work, Shaun also uses business cards and leaflets. He adds that the business has provided both financial security and personal fulfillment.