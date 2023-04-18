''Turn Up In Your Colourful Best'': Ashneer Grover On How To Make Court Dates ''Super Fun''

Mr Grover clicked a selfie with his wife outside the Delhi High Court

Ashneer Grover, the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, is known for his witty and interesting posts on Twitter, which often leave users amused. On Monday, he posted a selfie with his wife outside the Delhi High Court and shared how to make court hearings ''super fun''. Notably, the former Shark Tank India judge has been regularly visiting the court for his recent case. This time, he made the most of his court hearing by calling it a ''date'' with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and turning up in colourful clothes.

Sharing a selfie with his wife, he wrote, ''How do you make the ‘tareekhs' count ? Make the court dates - ‘date' dates every time. And turn up in your colourful best - add some glamour to sea of black and whites and blatant lies ;) Super fun !!''

See the tweet here:

How do you make the ‘tareekhs' count ? Make the court dates - ‘date' dates every time. And turn up in your colourful best - add some glamour to sea of black and whites and blatant lies ;) Super fun !! pic.twitter.com/6SYsMIXMJm — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 17, 2023

Notably, Mr. Grover is currently embroiled in a legal battle with BharatPe after allegations of financial irregularities surfaced in January 2022.

Meanwhile, the picture has gone viral on Twitter, and many appreciated him for his positive attitude.

One user said, ''Cheers to the Positive Attitude!'' Another commented, ''Dress to impress, bring the sass, and make those court dates a blast! Let's add some glamour to the legal drama and show those liars who's boss. It's time to make those 'tareekhs' count! Show them who is the Real "Dogala.''

A third said, ''Make it as colourful as possible. Both looking great.'' A fourth added, ''optimism on point!''

Last month, after his son Avy Grover passed his school exams, Mr Grover took him to the High Court and then to a restaurant to celebrate his good grades.

So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him ? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill ! Congrats Avy !! pic.twitter.com/sAqYmujPuB — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2023

''So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill! Congrats Avy!'' Mr Grover had tweeted with a picture.

In January 2023, the Delhi High Court issued a summons to Mr. Grover on a suit by the BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya seeking to reclaim the shares he transferred to his erstwhile colleague. The fintech company, in December 2022, had filed a criminal lawsuit against Mr. Grover and his family seeking Rs 88.67 crore in damages, accusing the founder of cheating and embezzling funds.