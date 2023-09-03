Travel Influencer Slammed For Asking Followers To Book Flight Amid Ongoing Living Crisis

Her video has been viewed more than 4 million times on TikTok.

Travel influencer Kat Crittenden has been slammed for her tone-deaf post urging her followers to just book a flight amid a cost of living crisis in the US. The US influencer shared a post on August 17 on TikTok which has clocked more than 19 million likes on the social media.

Her latest clip shows a woman in a bikini standing in sea waters overlooked by cliffs covered in lush greenery. "What are ya'll still doing in America? This could be 5.30 on a Thursday night for you if you book a freakin' flight...," Ms Crittenden says.

However, internet users were not happy with the latest post and slammed her for missing the mark. Many accused her that she was "out of touch" with the reality of Americans struggling with living expenses as well as debt, Newsweek reported.

Her video has been viewed more than 4 million times on TikTok.

"Bro ... we had to stop buying eggs cause they were $6 but no, yeah here I come," one person wrote.

"I'm literally in crippling debt [right now]," another user commented.

"I'll put living paycheck to paycheck on hold so I can do that, Thanks for the advice," the third user commented.

"Out of touch queen," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user commented, "Hold up, let me put this recession on pause for everyone and we'll join you in minute! get the guestroom ready, bestie!!!!"

According to Newsweek, nearly half of consumers in the US were reported to feel "highly affected" by the cost of living crisis, according to an April 2023 survey by We Are Social and Statista Q, a platform providing market and consumer data.



