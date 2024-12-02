"Ticket Are...": Vir Das' Generous Gesture For Fan Who Waited 2 Years To Watch His Show

Comedian and actor Vir Das has won hearts with a heartfelt gesture toward a devoted fan who waited over two years to attend one of his shows. The fan, a student from Vadodara, had initially reached out to Vir during his Wanted tour, sharing a touching message about his desire to attend a show despite financial challenges. Vir shared a screenshot of the fan's direct message in an Instagram post.

The fan's message read: "Hey Vir, big fan from Vadodara. I have always wished to attend one of your shows, and this Wanted tour was the only string of hope I was holding on to. Unfortunately, I am not earning yet. So, I begged my father as much as I could, and he, for very obvious reasons (financial constraints), denied. I am a student and I leave for Canada for my further studies in July. I will start earning then, and if you come to Toronto or somewhere near there, I will be able to attend your show. This is now the string of thread I will be holding on to for now! Good luck for the remaining *Wanted* tour, Vir, always rooting for you."

Two years later, the fan followed up with an update, sharing his excitement about finally attending Vir's Mindfool tour in Toronto. He wrote: "Hi Vir, I did start earning, and I will be attending your Mindfool tour in Toronto. Hehe. So, so, so excited for this!"

Vir Das responded with a heartwarming surprise, offering the fan free tickets. In a public post, he wrote: "Hey, kid. If you see this before the show, my team has DMed you. Your tickets are on me. I'm so proud of you." He added in the caption: "KID!!! Posting this because we're trying to reach you. We've DMed you, no response. If you see this, I'm proud of you. You waited over two years to see me and made the sweetest promise. You're NOT paying. Please respond to my team."

In an update, Das shared that the fan refused any freebies. He shared that he has massive respect for the fan and decided to show up with a piece of cake for her. He shared pictures with the fan and wrote, "Finally met kid after my show and she is studying psychology. Her dad is very proud."

In another slide, he shared that the fan also didn't wanna show up empty handed and got him a diary. Sharing a message for her parents, the comedian wrote, "If you are kids parents, would just like to say, well done. You raised a strong character."