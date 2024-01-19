Three Indian YouTube Channels Among Most Subscribed, Mr Beast Is Not Number 1

Forget flashy American channels, the top spot belongs to an Indian channel.
Launched in 2005, YouTube revolutionised entertainment consumption, redefining how we share, create, and enjoy content. A game-changer in the digital landscape, it empowers diverse creators worldwide, fostering a vibrant digital culture. With its vast library of videos, live streams, and monetisation options, YouTube continues to shape the modern entertainment landscape profoundly.
But have you ever wondered which channel reigns supreme in terms of subscriber loyalty? The answer might surprise you.
Forget flashy American or European channels, the top spot belongs to T-Series. According to Forbes India, this music giant, pulsating with catchy Bollywood tunes and vibrant snippets, snags the top spot amongst the world's 10 most-subscribed YouTube channels.
Interestingly, three YouTube channels based in India and featuring content in Hindi are among the top ten most subscribed channels globally.
Here is a list of the world's most popular YouTube channels:
- T-Series: The world's number one YouTube channel boasts over 257 million subscribers. Owned by India's largest music label and movie studio, their channel features a variety of content, including music videos, movies, and trailers.
- MrBeast: Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber who's garnered fame for his expensive stunts and challenges, philanthropy, and outlandish ideas. His channel, with over 232 million subscribers, showcases fast-paced, high-production videos featuring elaborate challenges and lavish giveaways.
- Cocomelon: This hugely popular channel produces 3D animated nursery rhymes and children's songs, captivating over 170 million subscribers with its colorful and engaging content.
- SET India (Sony Entertainment Television): This official YouTube channel for SET in India showcases its popular Hindi-language programming, boasting over 167 million subscribers and a wide variety of content.
- Kids Diana Show: Eva Diana Kidisyuk, known online as Kids Diana Show, has captured the hearts of over 118 million subscribers with her Ukrainian-American children's channel featuring her and her family.
- PewDiePie: Created by Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, PewDiePie is one of the platform's most popular channels, with over 111 million subscribers and a vast library of 4,747 videos.
- Like Nastya: The Like Nastya YouTube channel is a children's entertainment channel featuring a young girl named Nastya and her family. It has over 112 million subscribers who tune in for their heartwarming family adventures.
- Vlad and Niki: This hugely popular channel features the adventures of two young brothers, Vlad and Niki, and has amassed over 108 million subscribers who adore their playful antics.
- Zee Music Company: Catering primarily to Hindi entertainment but with wider offerings as well, the Zee Music Company YouTube channel boasts 104 million subscribers and serves as a massive music platform.
- World Wrestling Entertainment: The WWE YouTube channel is the ultimate destination for everything professional wrestling. With over 99 million subscribers and 73,000 videos, it's the perfect spot to watch your favorite wrestling stars, relive memorable moments, and discover exciting new content.