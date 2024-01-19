Three Indian YouTube Channels Among Most Subscribed, Mr Beast Is Not Number 1

Forget flashy American channels, the top spot belongs to an Indian channel.

Launched in 2005, YouTube revolutionised entertainment consumption, redefining how we share, create, and enjoy content. A game-changer in the digital landscape, it empowers diverse creators worldwide, fostering a vibrant digital culture. With its vast library of videos, live streams, and monetisation options, YouTube continues to shape the modern entertainment landscape profoundly.

But have you ever wondered which channel reigns supreme in terms of subscriber loyalty? The answer might surprise you.

Forget flashy American or European channels, the top spot belongs to T-Series. According to Forbes India, this music giant, pulsating with catchy Bollywood tunes and vibrant snippets, snags the top spot amongst the world's 10 most-subscribed YouTube channels.

Interestingly, three YouTube channels based in India and featuring content in Hindi are among the top ten most subscribed channels globally.

Here is a list of the world's most popular YouTube channels: