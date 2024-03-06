This Singapore Hotel Will Reimburse Your Stay If It Rains During Your Vacation

This is a part of the hotel's "Rain Resist Bliss" insurance package.

A hotel in Singapore is offering its guests reimbursement for a one-night stay if their plan is affected due to rain, as per a report in CNN. Notably, it rains almost half a year in Singapore, but InterContinental Singapore located in Lion City is taking a bet to ensure their guests' holiday is not spoiled.

"I was chatting with a group of friends about what's next in luxury travel and one of them jokingly commented that being able to guarantee good weather would be the next level of ultimate luxury travel," the hotel's general manager, Andreas Kraemer, told CNN.

However, there is a catch to the "Rain Resist Bliss" insurance package. It is only available to the guests staying in suites. According to the outlet, the prices for a night for a junior suite begin at $633 (approximately Rs 52,000) and can go upwards of $3,349 (approximately Rs 2.2 lakh) for the presidential suite. Another condition applied to this offer is that the rain must "exceed 120 cumulative minutes within any four-hour block of time during daylight hours between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m." Citing an example, the hotel said, "If it rains continuously between 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm (90 mins) and again between 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm (30 mins), a voucher will be triggered."

The hotel mentions on its website, "Rain Protection Insurance Package is available exclusively for Junior Suites, One-Bedroom Suites, Royal Suites, Ambassador Suites and Presidential Suites from SGD$850++ per room per night. Book any of our elegant suite rooms inclusive of the Rain Resist Bliss coverage. Receive a rebate voucher valued at your one-night room rate when your plans are disrupted by the rain."

InterContinental Singapore also stated that the voucher would be issued within seven working days after the data on weather has been published by the National Environment Agency of Singapore. Further, people can use the voucher within six months from the date of issue.