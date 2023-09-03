This 1 Mistake Will Make You Age Faster, Says Doctor

Sleep deficiency can cause a variety of health issues

A doctor has revealed one issue that can make you age faster, poor-quality sleep. Dr Neil Paulvin, a longevity and regenerative medicine doctor, talked about the importance of sleep in an interview with CNBC.

Dr Paulvin said that getting a good night's sleep is paramount for those who want to age better. He broke down ageing into two categories: intrinsic and extrinsic. Explaining the meaning, Dr Pailvin said that intrinsic ageing is due to genetic factors, while extrinsic ageing can be attributed to lifestyle choices like alcohol consumption, smoking, diet, exercise and stress management.

He said that quality sleep is key to a healthy life. Explaining why sleep is important, he said, "With our fast-paced lives, sleep is often sacrificed whether by choice or necessity."

"When we sleep, the body heals itself. Sleeping seven to eight hours a night helps improve cellular and tissue health, cognitive function, immunity, energy levels and metabolism," he said.

Sleep deficiency can cause a variety of health issues including health blood pressure, depression, obesity, stroke, diabetes and heart disease.

He said lack of sleep can cause wrinkles and premature skin ageing, cognitive impairment and weakened immunity.

Mr Pailvin said simple lifestyle changes you can make to improve your quality of sleep. The doctor said that having a consistent sleep schedule, limiting caffeine and alcohol, and creating a relaxing bedtime routine, make your bedroom a sanctuary.