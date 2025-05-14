These Jobs Are At A Risk Of Disappearing In Just 2 Years, Replit CEO Warns

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, predicts job losses due to AI. He discussed AI's impact on repetitive digital tasks on a podcast. Positions like data entry clerks and testers are particularly vulnerable.

Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit - a company that allows users to build apps and websites using AI, recently shared a list of jobs that he believes could disappear in just 2 years. During a conversation on Steven Bartlett's podcast 'The Diary of a CEO', Mr Masad explained how rapidly evolving artificial intelligence tools are set to replace roles involving repetitive digital tasks. "If your job is as routine as it comes, your job is gone in the next couple of years," he said.

"What jobs are going to be impacted?" Mr Bartlett asked the AI expert. To this, Mr Masad delivered a concise answer, saying "All of those". He then went on to specifically name positions like data entry clerks and quality assurance testers, basically roles that require repetitive actions such as clicking, typing or verifying data within rigid workflows.

"Which jobs will survive the rise of AI? Amjad Masad reveals which careers are most vulnerable to AI disruption, and why understanding this shift now is critical for the next generation of workers. Are you worried about how AI could impact your career?" Bartlett wrote in the caption of the post.

During the conversation, Mr Masad also suggested that even "specialised" professions like accountants and lawyers could face significant disruption. However, he noted one area that may not be affected by AI. "The healthcare ecosystem is hard to predict because of regulation," he said.

Mr Masad emphasised that the most vulnerable jobs are where inputs and outputs are purely digital - what he called "text in, text out". These jobs include writing, data processing, or visual design.

Internet users were quick to react to Mr Masa's comments.

"This is so important! People need to be aware. If they work at a desk, it's likely you'll be impacted!" one user wrote.

"Get rid of solicitors. Push paper around, send letters, taking forever to resolve simple bureaucratic tasks," said another.

"Anyone who thinks AI is replacing accountants doesn't understand what accountants even do," commented a third. "Everyone is screwed long term," expressed one user.