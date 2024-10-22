These Friends Have Met For A Pint Of Beer Every Thursday For 56 Years. Read Their Story

The group attributes their lasting friendship to shared core values

Six elderly friends in the UK have upheld a weekly tradition without fail for the past 56 years. Every Thursday, they meet for a pint at a pub, a ritual they've rarely missed, even in unavoidable circumstances.

For over half a century, Paul Haynes, Bill Munden, Ken King, Peter Thirlwall, Brian Ayres, and Dick Cotton have gathered every Thursday. Peter, a retired electrical engineer, told the BBC, "Sometimes, we're all on holiday and can't make it, but there have been years when we didn't miss a single Thursday for two or three years straight."

Their tradition began in 1968 when students Ken and Paul started going to pubs after playing golf during study breaks. What started as casual outings evolved into an unbreakable tradition. "You need a written note if you miss one," Ken jokes.

Over the decades, the topics of their conversations have shifted. Once dominated by football and relationships, their discussions now center on health and pensions. "We used to talk about soccer and sex. Now it's more prostates and pensions," Peter quips while sitting in the White Swan pub, just south of Sheffield.

The group has rotated pubs over the years, switching between Sheffield and Rotherham to accommodate the spread of their members. Despite pub closures and the challenges of the pandemic, their bond has remained strong.

During COVID-19, they maintained their Thursday tradition through Zoom, with friends joining from as far away as Australia and Canada. "We still do Zoom once a month," Ken explains, noting that they also had a delayed 55th-anniversary reunion for their long-distance members.

The group attributes their lasting friendship to shared core values, despite having vastly different political views and football loyalties. "We have incredibly contrasting political views, which lead to the most incredible, illogical arguments," says Paul, but their debates never get personal. "If we argue, it's not about critical things," adds Brian.

Their camaraderie is also evident in their generosity-there's never been a dispute over whose turn it is to buy a round of drinks. The only disagreements arise from their eagerness to buy for each other. Even the BBC reporter covering their story was denied the chance to buy a round as the group wrapped up for the night.

Despite life's major milestones- including 17 children, 33 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren between them-their weekly tradition has remained unchanged.