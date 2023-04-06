'Thank You All For The Love': Hugh Jackman Reveals Negative Skin Cancer Test

Australian actor Hugh Jackman

After receiving the results of two biopsies taken during his recent skin cancer scare, Australian actor Hugh Jackman provided a health update to his social media followers.

The 54-year-old Wolverine star took to Instagram Stories and said, "My biopsies came back negative!!! Thank you all for the love. I feel it, and I thank the media for helping get this very important message out."

He again warned his followers to wear sunscreen, saying, "Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the season). Love. HJ."

On Tuesday, the actor appeared in a video, recorded at his home and posted on Instagram, in which he indicated that he had undergone two biopsies.

In his video post, the actor said, "I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever." "I've just had two biopsies done."

His doctor had noticed "little things that could be, or could not be, basal cell carcinomas."

"Just to remind you, basal cells in the world of skin cancers are the least dangerous of them all," Jackman said.

Mr. Jackman had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 and has since had at least six procedures.

What is basal cell carcinoma?

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), basal cell carcinoma (BCC) usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch.

There's sometimes some brown or black pigment within the patch.

The lump slowly gets bigger and may become crusty, bleed, or develop into a painless ulcer.

Basal cell carcinoma does not usually spread to other parts of the body.