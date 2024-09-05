Thai Company Offers Paid 'Tinder Leave' To Employees To Boost Productivity

The marketing company has about 200 employees. (Representative pic)

A company in Thailand is offering paid "Tinder Leave" to its employees as part of its efforts to improve their well-being. According to The Straits Times, marketing agency Whiteline Group announced that from beginning of July until the of the year, employees will be given paid "Tinder leave" to pursue romantic connections on the dating app. It did not state the number of days allocated for such leave, but the company said it would cover the cost of the higher-tiered Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum subscriptions for all employees.

"Our employees can use Tinder leave for dating with someone," the company said in its LinkedIn post.

According to The Straits Times, this unconventional initiative was put in place to boost well-being among employees. The company believes that being in love increases happiness and this will contribute to increased productivity.

The initiative reportedly started after the company's management overheard a worker saying she was "too busy" to date. So now, the staff has the option to take days and nights off and go out with their matches. Those who want to utilise their Tinder leave will just have to put in a week's notice.

Whiteline is also giving six months of paid-for Tinder Platinum and Tinder Gold subscriptions to employees, which offer better features. These members can see who likes them, match with people from all over the world and send a noted with every Super Like.

The offer is only available for employees who have passed probation and who join between the dates of July 9 and December 31 this year.

Notably, the marketing company, founded in Bangkok, has about 200 employees.

Also read | All About "Alaska Triangle" Where Over 20,000 People Have Mysteriously Disappeared

While this Thailand company is thinking about its workers' well-being, one Australian firm does not want its employees to leave the office premises. Chris Ellison, the managing director of Mineral Resources, has announced that his company will install amenities at their head office in Perth which ensures that employees do not leave the building during their work hours.

"I want to hold them captive all day long. I don't want them leaving the building. I don't want them walking down the road for a cup of coffee. We kind of figured out a few years ago how much that costs," Mr Ellison said.