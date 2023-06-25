Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit By Car Is Suing US City

Janae Edmonson, 18, is suing the US city

A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee, US, who lost both of her legs after she was hit by a car is suing the Missouri city of St.Louis and two drivers. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of Janae Edmondson, 18, on Tuesday, according to People.

Ms Edmondson was walking to a hotel in downtown St Louis with her family when an unthinkable accident occurred. A driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car and that car struck Janae Edmondson, according to Go Fund Me.

The driver responsible for the accident, 21-year-old Daniel Riley was arrested shortly after the incident. He was charged with three counts of assault. Authorities said Riley who was out on bond from another case, sped through a yield sign at the intersection and hit another car. The second car crashed into Edmondson, causing both of her legs to be amputated,Fox Newsreported.

The lawsuit states that Ms Edmondson "had her bright future brutally ripped away," and called the accident "completely preventable."

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $25,00 from Riley, his mother, the city and the driver of the other vehicle. The suit says Riley's mother allowed him to borrow her car despite his "habitual recklessness," reported ABC News.

The lawsuit also blames the city for failing to maintain a safe intersection. It said that the yield sign that the lawsuit claims was inadequate because buildings blocked the view of oncoming traffic.

Mr Riley remains in jail as he awaits trials in his case.