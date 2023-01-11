Teen Dies After Drowning While Kayaking In US, Police Recover Body

The juvenile was a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies and firefighters recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy from a private lake in Carroll County, Georgia. The officials said that he drowned in a kayaking accident, Fox News reported.

The sheriff's office on its Facebook page wrote, "Search efforts remain underway in Bowdon as CCSO and CCFR along with multiple agencies work together to locate a male juvenile drowning victim from a kayaking incident from earlier today. We are humbled by the assistance of all those involved in this operation and ask the public to pray for the safety of those working the recovery efforts and for the family of the victim."

Officials did not reveal the identity of the boy who died due to the kayak overturning.

According to a report by Atlanta News, "Carroll County deputies received a call about a teen drowning on private property near Turner Road and Laverne Mill Road. Two teens were reportedly kayaking when their boat overturned. One of the teens tried to help but was unsuccessful."