Techie Made Rs 1.4 Crore By Secretly Working Two Remote Jobs

Adam also shares some advice for professionals interested in moonlighting

A millennial techie, Adam (name changed) was making about $85,000 (Rs 70 lakh) a year and had $118,000 (Rs 98 lakh) in student loans. But, by the end of the year, he managed to double his annual income to over $170,000 (Rs 1 crore approximately), Business Insider reported. This helped him significantly reduce his loan amount (Rs 42 lakh) within a year.

Adam, a security risk professional in Arizona, wasn't satisfied with the extra income from food delivery services. So, he took on a remote job on top of his full-time role to bring in more money, as reported by Business Insider.

In December of that year, he came across a YouTube video that gave him the idea he had been searching for covertly managing multiple remote jobs at the same time.

"I immediately knew that I could do this," remarked Adam, whose primary objectives were to double his income and clear his student loans within two years. Speaking to Business Insider, he expressed gratitude for securing his second remote job in February.

"A recruiter contacted me on LinkedIn about a role that I seemed qualified for based on my profile," he said. "Within two weeks, I applied, had two interviews, and was offered the position."

In addition to repaying his student loans, Adam explained that juggling two jobs enabled him to accumulate savings equivalent to a four-month emergency fund and provide financial assistance to some friends. Working between 30 and 60 hours per week, he believes this arrangement is sustainable.

Adam also shares some advice for professionals interested in moonlighting for additional income.

The first piece of advice is to align the calendars. "If you have regular meetings at one job, make sure to block out those times in the other calendar and vice versa," he told the publication.

The second tip is: to avoid overloading yourself with tasks - and refrain from completing them too hastily. "Spread your workout and find a balance between being efficient and quick," Adam said. "Don't try to always be the hero and take on more work all the time."

Lastly, he suggested that overworked individuals utilize their sick days if they begin to feel overwhelmed.

"You can use your sick time for many reasons - didn't get enough rest, mental health day, doctor's appointment, etc.," he said. "You don't need to justify to anyone why you are using your sick days."