Tech CEO Calls Out "Subpar" Team Lead Getting 72 Lakh Salary, Launches Job Hunt

An Indian-origin tech entrepreneur in the United States has sparked a lively discussion online after publicly expressing frustration over paying a high salary to what he described as an underperforming team lead. Aditya Siripragada, co-founder and CEO of New York-based startup Fountane, took to social media to announce he was seeking a replacement for the role - which comes with an annual compensation package of Rs 72 lakh.

"Paying Rs 55 lakh for a team lead on a critical project - performance is subpar and I need to replace fast," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying later that the total compensation was closer to Rs 72 lakh per annum.

Paying 55L for a team lead on a critical project — performance is subpar and I need to replace fast.



If you've led teams before and know you can do better, I'm open to a serious conversation.



Please don't reach out if you haven't done this kind of role before — not the time to… — Aditya Siripragada 🫡 (@dealzman_) April 22, 2025

Siripragada's post quickly gained traction, garnering over 92,700 views and attracting interest from job seekers. He encouraged experienced professionals to reach out, but cautioned against applications from those lacking relevant leadership experience. "Please don't reach out if you haven't done this kind of role before - not the time to experiment," he said.

Engaging with applicants in the comments, Siripragada also revealed he was open to offering a higher salary - provided the candidate could demonstrate exceptional capabilities. "If you're freaking amazing, I'm down to pay more than that," he wrote.

Originally from India, Siripragada moved to the US a decade ago to build his company, which helps startups and small businesses scale using AI and digital solutions. In a LinkedIn post reflecting on his journey, he shared that he arrived in the US with just two bags, $700, and "a heart full of ambition."

As of August 2024, Fountane was ranked the 884th fastest-growing business in the US, and was among the top 10 in Minnesota, topping the list for software and technology services in the region.

Siripragada's candid post has reignited conversations around startup culture, leadership accountability, and compensation expectations in the tech industry, both in the US and India.

