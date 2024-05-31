'Teared Up A Little': Man's Advice To Daughter After Breakup Goes Viral

Fallon Thompson's video amassed more than 18 million views on TikTok.

Breakups can be profoundly challenging, often leaving a person feeling adrift and disheartened. A woman in Texas experienced a brutal breakup after her boyfriend broke things off in her driveway. But 20-year-old Fallon Thompson was pleasantly surprised to get some words of advice from her father Scott. The woman shared a video on TikTok where she said that her father made her realise how much he loves her and can relate to heartache. Mr Fallon's wise words have struck a chord with social media users and going viral.

"POV [Point of view]: You just got dumped in your driveway and your dad saw the whole thing," Ms Thompson said in her post, alongside three screenshots of her father's lengthy text message to her.

As per Good Morning America (GMA), her video amassed more than 18 million views since being posted on May 14.

The screenshot showed some of the observations shared by her father. "When someone lets you know that you are not for them, deal with the pain and hurt with the knowledge that this person just gave you back the most valuable thing in the world - your time," he said in one of them, as per GMA.

Mr Fallon gave the example of a bull that charges into a storm and gets through it due to its bravery. "So be the bull, and lean into your storm, embrace the suck, and let it fill you up," he wrote.

Ms Fallon said she was touched by the words of her father.

"After I read the first sentence, I was, like, 'Oh, this is something that my heart needed... I think in that moment, he knew that I just needed some uplifting words'," she told GMA.

"So I sort of teared up a little bit and I was, like, 'Wow, like, regardless of where my relationships may lead me in life, I know I'm always gonna have my dad and my family'. That's the most important thing to me," she further said.

Mr Fallon said he was able to see the pain in his daughter after the split and realised she needed healing that will help her emerge stronger and more resilient.

"As a dad, you just want to try to do something to help them with their pain or at least do what you can to help them have perspective on it," he told the outlet.

By validating her emotions, encouraging self-reflection, and reminding her of her worth and potential, Mr Fallon can play a crucial role in his daughter's journey towards emotional recovery and personal growth.