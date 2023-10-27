Taylor Swift Now Officially A Billionaire Thanks To Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will continue till November 2024.

Singer Taylor Swift has achieved the billionaire status, with her net worth reaching an impressive $1.1 billion. She amassed the massive wealth from the record-breaking Eras tour that helped boost the US economy this summer. The news comes on the eve of the release of 1989 TV, the fourth album of the singer-songwriter. Her billionaire status has been confirmed by Bloomberg, which runs the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The outlet said Ms Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach the status based on just her music and performance.

The bulk of the singer's wealth is because of her impressive catalogue, which Bloomberg values at $400 million. Another $370 million is tied to ticket sales and merchandise, while Spotify and YouTube earnings account for $120 million, and her five homes are valued at $110 million.

In July, Forbes estimated Ms Swift had a net worth of more than $740 million - with her real estate profile worth over $80 million alone.

Experts have been blown away by the money her Eras Tour generated. Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, had told CNN earlier that the Eras tour "is rewriting the playbook of entertainment economics".

"She's not just a performer - she's an economic phenomenon," Mr Leyden had said.

Apart from the tour, the pop singer's concert film 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' raked in about $96 million in the box office in the US and Canada.

Ms Swift became a cultural phenomenon, adding to her economic influence. Since the time her Eras Tour started in March this year, she has extended the project more than 10 times. She added new shows and cities, and additional countries 11 times.

The show is expected to end in November, 2024.

Other musicians who crossed the milestone are Jay Z and Beyonce, who became billionaires in 2017. Rihanna too reached the milestone in 2021, though she hasn't dropped an album in years. Rihanna became a billionaire by building her business empire through the Fenty Beauty make-up line and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.