Taylor Swift Fans Pass Out, Throw Up After Delay At Nashville Concert

Taylor Swift fans were forced to shelter in place for close to four hours on Sunday.

After hours of delay at the Nashville concert, singer Taylor Swift fans are said to have had panic attacks, vomited and fainted. According to a report by PageSix, due to severe stormy weather, fans were forced to shelter in place for close to four hours on Sunday.

An attendee told PageSix that the crowd had to remain under covered areas of the otherwise outdoor stadium, including the various ramps and concessions. "When we arrived, we were placed into forced shelter around 5:40 p.m. and had to remain there without movement until 9:30," the attendee shared.

The attendee also shared that the fans were body to body with the rain and wind hitting them from the sides. The rain pooled around their feet as fans took their shoes off.

The attendee added, "Fans were getting antsy as they were being shoved into each other and security continuously kept trying to part their way through the masses." In fact, many concertgoers were separated from their groups amid the madness.

However, a few Swifties decided to fight the high-stress situation by breaking into songs together.

"Fans traded bracelets and cried until we were released out to the show without openers," the attendee told the media outlet. The attendee also pointed out that an equally soaked Swift, 33, eventually took the stage just after 10 p.m. and performed until nearly 2 am.

Meanwhile, the singer is all set to come up with re-recorded album 'Speak Now'. She shared the details during her concert in Nashville, People reported.

Swift, 33, admitted, "There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while."

She continued, "You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you -- I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..."

The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor's Version) and the release date -- July 7, 2023.