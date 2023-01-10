Sushma Swaraj's Husband Swaraj Kaushal Shares Their 'Last Picture Together'

Swaraj Kaushal posted a photo with wife Sushma Swaraj on Twitter.

Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, posted a sweet picture on Twitter on Monday, which he said was clicked two days before her death on August 6, 2019. Ms Swaraj was a remarkable leader who left her imprint as India's External Affairs Minister. As the foreign minister, her interventions ranged from seeking information on relatives stranded in avalanches in other countries to families who needed help in bringing home a relative's body from abroad and even foreign nationals seeking urgent medical visa for treatment in India.

In the photo shared on Twitter, Mr Kaushal is seen posing for the camera with his wife Sushma Swaraj. The photo was clicked at India International Centre, according to his tweet.

"Our last picture together. The picture was taken by my friend @shahid_siddiqui in India International Centre a day or two before her demise on 6th August 2019," Mr Kaushal said in his tweet, tagging daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

Our last picture together. The picture was taken by my friend @shahid_siddiqui in India International Centre a day or two before her demise on 6th August 2019. @SushmaSwaraj@BansuriSwarajpic.twitter.com/JPPghRqNln — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 9, 2023

Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, who met as young law students, had been married for nearly 47 years. A Supreme Court advocate, Swaraj Kaushal also served as the Governor of Mizoram in the 1990s. The two appeared frequently on each other's Twitter timeline.

In November 2018, when Sushma Swaraj announced her intention to retire from active politics, Swaraj Kaushal had won over Twitter, saying a big "Thank you" and commenting that "even Milkha Singh has stopped running".

Sushma Swaraj, the much loved leader, died at Delhi's AIIMS in 2019 at the age of 67. She earned respect for her legacy as an easily-accessible foreign minister and helped numerous Indians in trouble who reached out to her on social media.