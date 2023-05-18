'Superstar' Billy Graham, WWE Hall of Famer, Dies At 79

Billy Graham won three world titles in his 15-year career.

Professional wrestler Eldridge Wayne Coleman, better known by his ring name "Superstar" Billy Graham, died at the age of 79 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced his death on Twitter. In an article on the Hall of Famer, the wrestling body said that Mr Graham was known for flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique. He retired in 1987, at the age of 44, and transitioned to being a manager and then a commentator.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passed away. We extend our condolences to Graham's family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/Qpykpjv616 — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2023

WWE said that Mr Graham was born in Arizona and grew a passion for the world of bodybuilding at a very young age.

His taste of fame came when his first photoshoot with Arnold Schwarzenegger was featured in 'Muscle and Fitness' magazine.

According to USA Today, Mr Graham had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League before he got into professional wrestling. He changed his name to Billy Graham after entering the sports-entertainment industry in early 1970s.

Mr Graham added the nickname "Superstar" when he joined the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1972.

He won three world titles in his 15-year career.

Mr Graham's family told USA Today that he had been hospitalised for over four months, losing 80 pounds (36 kg) while dealing infection in his ears, skull and sinus cavity.

On April 30, it was revealed on Mr Graham's Facebook page that he had acute kidney failure and dehydration and was battling organ failure.

Mr Graham had health issues for many years after his wrestling career. In his autobiography, he mentioned that he had a liver transplant in 2002 after a long history of drug abuse.