Sumitra Sen: 5 Points On Rabindra Sangeet Exponent

Sumitra Sen stayed in Ballygunge and had many students and followers, who would regularly visit her. She was very active till a few years back.

She was honoured with the Sangeet Mahasamman award by West Bengal government in 2012.

Both her daughters - Srabani and Indrani - are popular Rabindra Sangeet singers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the eminent singer. "I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Sumitra Sen, who had enthralled the audience for decades. I had a close relationship with her for a long time. Her passing away is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to Sumitra di's daughters Indrani and Srabani, and her fans," she said.