Lok Sabha Polls: Trinamool Congress Leader Sings Rabindra Sangeet, In Gujarati, To Voters

Trinamool Congress leader sang Rabindra Sangeet in Gujarati to Bhawanipore voters

Today marked the 158th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

It did not, therefore, come as a surprise to see a Trinamool Congress lawmaker campaign using Rabindra Sangeet on the occasion. What is surprising is the songs were sung in Gujarati.

Ashim Kumar Basu, Councillor of Ward 70 in Kolkata, today tried to persuade voters to cast their ballots for the TMC while campaigning for the party in the Bhawanipore area of the Kolkata South Lok Sabha seat, which has the highest concentration of Gujaratis within its area.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Basu said, "My message is what Tagore said ... everyone should be united ... no bloodshed ...we all are one. I am a Bengali (but) I do feel from (my) heart that I am also a Gujarati".

Kolkata South goes to the polls on May 19, in the seventh and final phease of the election. The seat is currently held by TMC leader Subrata Bakshi.

However, the party has fielded a different candidate in this election - former Congress leader Mala Roy. She will be up against CPI(M) leader Nandini Mukherjee, the Congress' Mita Chakraborty and the BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose.

The Kolkata South seat is a Trinamool stronghold; it has voted for Mamata Banerjee's party every election since 1998. However, given that Ms Banerjee, who traditionally contests from here, is not a candidate, the Congress is keen to re-take the seat it last won in 1996.

Will Mr Basu's attempt at Gujrati-language Rabindra Sangeet earn the TMC extra votes in this area? Well, for a start it did impress some voters.

Sujata Desai, a school teacher, said, "Itna acche se gaya aur bhav bahut tha jo hriday tak pahuchta hai... ("He sang so well and with such emotion that it touched the heart.").

Narendra Kapadia, a voter from the region, said, "You may know Gujarati, you may not know Gujarati but if the work is good, it is the work that speaks. The language of the work (is) thicker than the actual language".

The constituency has only 2.3 per cent Gujarati population but the community makes up a massive 38 per cent of the population in Bhawanipore.

