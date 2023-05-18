Sukhcharn Singh: Meet Indian-Origin Cabbie Who Drove Meghan, Harry During "Near Catastrophic Car Chase"

37-year-old taxi driver Sukhcharn 'Sonny' Singh.

Sukhcharn Singh, an Indian-origin cab driver who transported Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan during a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, has said that the couple were clearly nervous during the short journey.

Speaking to BBC News, the 37-year-old, who has the nickname Sonny, said he had driven a block when his taxi "got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures". He was then asked to drive the couple back to the police station.

Mr Singh said the royals "looked nervous" about what was happening, but the paparazzi were not being aggressive. Asked about the spokesperson's description of the chase, he said it was "exaggerated".

The incident involved "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Doria Ragland in danger, Harry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

When asked, was Mr. Singh dazzled by his celebrity passengers? He replied that "I have also picked up Keith Richards in my cab as well."

Mr. Singh said, "I pick up celebrities all the time. I didn't think much of it when they got in, either."