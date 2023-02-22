Subi Suresh Dies: 5 Points On Malayalam Actor

Ms Suresh began her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan years ago.

Her first film was 'Kanaka Simhasanam', directed by Rajasenan, which released in 2006. She acted in more than 20 films, according to Manorama, including 'Grihanathan', 'Thaksara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Drama' and 'Kaaryasthan'.

She was known for her slapstick roles and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery. Ms Suresh had a huge fan-following among audiences in small and big screens.

Ms Suresh appeared in various avatars in popular television series 'Cinemala' and also made a mark with Surya TV's 'Kutty Pattalam'. She also co-hosted shows like Mazhavil Manorama's 'Made for Each Other'.