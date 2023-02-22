Actress And TV Host Subi Suresh Dies At 41

A file photo of Subi Suresh. (courtesy: subisuresh_official)

Popular Malayalam actress, television host and stage-show performer, Subi Suresh died at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, family sources said. She was 41 and was reportedly under treatment for liver related ailments for some time. Known for her slapstick roles, and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery, Suresh had a huge fan-following among audiences in small and big screens.

Beginning her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago, she gradually created a niche for herself in the male-dominated comedy shows on stage and in television.

Within a short span of time, she had become an inevitable presence in the live stage shows, organised by various television channels, and won the hearts of audiences through her hilarious avatars in famous TV series like Cinemala. She also proved her mettle as a successful TV host in various channels.

Entering the tinsel town in 2006 through the movie Kanakasimhasanam, Subi Suresh essayed small but memorable roles in over 20 films, including Elsamma Enna Aankutty and Happy Husbands.

She is survived by parents and a brother.

People from various walks of life expressed shock over the unexpected demise of the actor-anchor.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that she won a place in the hearts of Malayalis through reality shows and comedy programmes.

A promising artist, who had a great future ahead, has been lost through the demise of Subi Suresh, he said in his message.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)