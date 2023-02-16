Watch: Passenger Shot SpaceX Rocket Launch From A Plane Window

Passengers watched a rocket launch from the plane's window.

Everyone wants a window seat on a flight, unless the person has aerophobia. Looking out the window of an aeroplane is frequently an awe-inspiring, breathtaking reminder of the vastness of the earth. You can watch the sprawling sky and get bird's-eye views of the earth, but for one flight's passengers, this window seat experience was beyond the regular beautiful views.

The Daily Star reported that passengers on a United Airlines flight over Cape Canaveral, Florida, were astounded to see a rocket launch on the land below. A user recorded the video of the SpaceX Falcon 9 leaving Earth, and it became instantly popular on social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch captured from a plane 🚀 @elonmuskpic.twitter.com/3rQWchEiHz — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 5, 2023



The user captured the breathtaking scene from the air over NASA's Kennedy Space Center and posted it.

According to News Corp Australia, it was SpaceX's newest Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft, the Dragon C211, that was launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, November 26. The spacecraft was sent to resupply the Expedition 68 crew aboard the International Space Station.

According to the SpaceX website, Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond. Falcon 9 is the world's first orbital class reusable rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of accessing space.