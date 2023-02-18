Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles In US Recalled Over Health Safety Concerns

The FDA has also classified it as a "Class II" recall.

In a shocking case, PepsiCo, which releases bottled Starbucks coffee, has recalled "Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink" because of the possibility that there may be glass in the product, as per a report in ABC News.

Certain lots of the drinks packaged in 13.7-ounce (388 grams) glass bottles have been voluntarily recalled, according to a statement sent by PepsiCo on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership to ABC News. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that more than 25,000 cases of the glass bottles have been recalled. The drinks were sold all over the country.

According to the outlet, the statement stated, "The impacted products have best buy dates of March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023 and June 10, 2023 and were distributed across the United States. The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway."

They further added that these products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations anymore. Although the reason for the same was not mentioned in the statement, the US Food and Drug Administration stated it is because of the presence of "foreign objects (glass)" in the coffee bottles.

The statement continued, "The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised."

It essentially means that "the use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote".