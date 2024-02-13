Sony World Photography Awards: Here's A Look At This Year's Winning Pics

The Sony World Photography Awards received more than 395,000 images.

One of the world's largest and most prestigious photography competitions has announced its winners for the year 2024. The Sony World Photography Awards received more than 395,000 images from scores of countries and territories, submitted for its four competition categories: Professional, Open, Youth and Student. Organised by the World Photography Organisation, the awards have now declared overall winners in each category. The winning national and regional images were taken by photographers based in 54 countries, organisers said.

According to the official site, photographers were judged anonymously by a panel of judges. This year, the participants showcased "unique styles and approaches to the medium," the press note read. "Now in its 11th year, the programme supports photographers of all abilities worldwide and celebrates their achievements," it added.

Notably, among the winners is India's very own Mitul Kajaria. His winning photograph, titled "Child Sleeping at a Construction Site", captured a poignant moment of daily life, portraying a young child peacefully sleeping amidst the hustle of a construction site.

Take a look below:

Mitul Kajaria - National Awards 1st Place, India

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Here's a look at some of the other most striking images from the Sony World Photography Awards 2024:

Wasiri Gajaman - National Awards 1st Place, Sri Lanka

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Tran Tuan Viet - National Awards 1st Place, Vietnam

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Bibek Kunwar - National Awards 1st Place, Nepal

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Pascal Fouquet - National Awards 1st Place, United States

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Lim Chien Ting - National Awards 1st Place, Malaysia

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Abdulla Al-Mushaifri - National Awards 1st Place, Oman

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Davuth Van - National Awards 1st Place, Cambodia

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Yasser Alomari - National Awards 1st Place, Saudi Arabia

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Connie France Calderon Martel - Latin America Regional Awards Shortlist, Peru

Photo Credit: worldphoto.org

Notably, as per the organisation, winners of the Sony World Photography Awards student, youth, open and professional competitions will be announced on April 18. They will go on display with the national and regional award winners as part of an exhibition that opens at Somerset House in London from April 19 to May 6.

