Some Peruvians Get Punches Instead Of Presents On Christmas. This Is Why

The grudge match lasts a few minutes but is a Christmas tradition in Peru. (Getty Image)

The festival of Christmas is celebrated very differently in parts of Peru, in South America. While people gather at relatives' houses for an annual get-together on this day, in Peru's Chumbivilcas province, locals engage in eating, drinking, dancing and a series of no-holds-barred fist fights - as part of the Takanakuy festival. According to the BBC, the entire town gathers around sporting area arenas to watch people fight it out in a ring. People of all ages enter the ring and participation is open to men and women alike.

Takanakuy in local Quechua language translates to "when the blood is boiling" in English, said the BBC. It is held to settle unresolved grievances, both civil as well as personal, the outlet further said.

Local say that Takanakuy strengthens community bonds by resolving dispute in a public forum.

People who are nursing a grudge against someone over the past year can call out the villager's name, step into a ring surrounded by people and battle it out, said Daily Star.

A referee is also present during the grudge match to ensure no permanent damage is done. Some of the fighters even wear a mask to avoid being recognised by the opponent, said the outlet.

The fight ends when one of the participants is either knocked out or the referee decides to end the match after analysing the condition of the fighters.

A 2009 video shows the festival in action.

The crowd cheers for the fighters, but is kept in control by volunteers, who act as referee's assistants. The fighters are given alcoholic drinks after the fist fight to ease the pain.