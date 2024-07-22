Social Media Influencer Stirs Controversy After Cleaning Graves Without Permission

A cleaning influencer has sparked outrage after cleaning up abandoned graves without permission because she believes that "everyone deserves a beautiful resting place." The woman, known as the Clean Girl, took to social media to share a video of cleaning a grave with sprays and other equipment.

She said in the clip, "I'm at the graveyard at night cleaning this abandoned grave for free." The woman did not specify the location of the unidentified graveyard in the now-viral video, which has more than 22 million views.

Did y'all see that too or am I buggin? 💀 pic.twitter.com/766mtxfxoO — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 21, 2024

The influencer is seen in the frightening video shovelling dirt around a gravestone like she is going to unearth it. Then, in a strange turn of events, she begins cleaning the gravestone with a sponge and a bubble-gum pink spray cleaner. "What happened? How did this grave get so dirty?" she says in the clip.

She then begins to think about the person buried there at one point. As she polishes the tombstone, she continues, "Her name's Bienvenida. Wow - her name means 'welcome' in Espanol. Bienvenida died on July 23, 1980. Her star sign was Aries. My best friend was an Aries. I wonder what Bienvenida's life was like?"

She also randomly questioned in the now-viral video, "Does she like chocolate cupcakes?" Towards the end of the 45-second clip, the area and the gravestone look sparkly white.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed a variety of reactions online.

"The craziest thing is she didn't use glove," said a user.

Another added, "Everyone talking about how creepy this is but she made her grave absolutely gorgeous and that was so sweet of her to do."

A third user commented, "TIL: It's possible to be wholesome and creepy in equal amount."

"I get that this is gaining traction for other reasons, and I get that this is just a means to get social media clout. But there is something holy about this, as clouded as it is. She is restoring a grave. She is honouring a life. As silly as she is, she's doing something good," remarked a person.

"It doesn't feel right touching someone else's grave without the permission of the family," said a user.

A person commented, "You sure emphasized 'for free' you mean for content. Get out of the cemetery."

The Clean Girl offers free cleaning services for more than just gravestones. In addition, the neatness freak posts videos of herself cleaning anything from abandoned stuffed animals to the restroom of the neighbourhood Burger King.