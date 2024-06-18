Sidhartha Mallya To Get Married This Week: Who Is His Fiancee Jasmine?

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of Businessman Vijay Mallya, will marry his girlfriend Jasmine this week. The 37-year-old posted a picture with his fiancée Jasmine and wrote, “Wedding week has commenced.” The announcement was met with wishes and congratulations from friends and followers.

Who is Sidhartha Mallya's fiancée, Jasmine?



1. Jasmine, who has been living in the United States, frequently shares her travel adventures and love for nature on her Instagram feed, showing beautiful destinations and outdoor activities.



2. She has two dogs -- a husky and a golden retriever -- who often featured in her posts.



3. Jasmine and Sidhartha got engaged in October 2023. The couple has been dating for over a year. Their wedding celebrations kicked off this week.



4. A dedicated fan of the Harry Potter series, Jasmine and her fiancé have matching Harry Potter-themed tattoos.



5. Jasmine supports the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights, an initiative focused on civilian rights and humanitarian law. She also donates to abortion funds, supporting access to services in US states where it is banned.



Mr Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and spent his childhood in England and the UAE. His father, Vijay Mallya, was the chairman of the UB Group and the owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Mr Mallya studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. Later, he attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, launching his career in modelling and acting.