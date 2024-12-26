"She's A Looker": After Luigi Mangione, Female Drug Dealer's "Glam" Mugshot Goes Viral

A female drug dealer has captured the attention of online admirers after police released her glamorous mugshot. Kirsty Sansum, 30, avoided a prison sentence despite being caught with three kilograms of cocaine at a motorway service station, the New York Post reported.

Social media users couldn't help but swoon after her mugshot was shared alongside her co-conspirators.

In the viral photo, Sansum, sporting tattoos, is seen wearing a grey hoodie with her blonde hair styled in a messy bun, gazing directly at the camera.

The image left many social media users impressed. One person reportedly commented, "She's a looker," while another added, "A really attractive bunch - and easily recognizable. A happy ending for Xmas." Others described her as "glamorous."

According to a report by Gloucestershire, Kirsty Sansum was arrested alongside John Rogers, 29, Kingsley Williams, 28, and Aaron Russell, 30.

Rogers and Sansum were initially apprehended after police discovered three large blocks of cocaine in their car, with an estimated street value of 240,000 pounds to 300,000 pounds. A deeper investigation, including mobile data analysis, led to the arrests of Russell and Williams.

All four individuals pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine following an investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Rogers was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, Williams received six years and nine months, and Russell was handed a six-year prison term.

As for Sansum, she was given a 32-month sentence, reduced to a two-year suspended sentence, along with a nine-month drug rehabilitation order and 100 hours of unpaid work, according to the police report.