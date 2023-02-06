Shahid Afridi Flags Daughter's Fake Twitter Account, Urges Fans To Report It

Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi on Saturday.

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi married the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Karachi. But, before the couple officially shared pictures and videos from the wedding, certain leaks surfaced on social media. Many accounts impersonating the bride, Ansha Afridi, also went viral on Twitter. Now, clarifying that these accounts are fake, Shahid Afridi urged fans to report them.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mr Afridi shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter account in his daughter Ansha's name. "Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account👇 pic.twitter.com/AFKE4qQeh1 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

Shahid Afridi's tweet comes after Shaheen Afridi criticised followers on social media for posting images of Ansha and him from their wedding. First, he expressed gratitude for the love he received. "Alhumdulillah, the Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and for making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

But in a following tweet, Shaheen added, "It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt". He also wrote, "I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day".

Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi. Many Pakistani cricketers, including Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, attended the ceremony.

The couple got engaged last year. On the occasion of their wedding, Shahid Afridi, now Shaheen's father-in-law, took to Twitter to confirm that his daughter and the Pakistani pacer are tying the nuptial bond.