Selena Gomez Celebrates Becoming First Woman To Reach 400 Million Instagram Followers

Ms Gomez posted a heartfelt appreciation post on Sunday

Selena Gomez has made Instagram history by being the first-ever woman to reach 400 million followers. On March 18, the 30-year-old pop star achieved the phenomenal record, weeks after dethroning Kylie Jenner. The social media milestone comes less than a month after she surpassed Ms Jenner as the most-followed woman on the social media platform. She is now the third-most-followed person on the platform after football layers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Celebrating the achievement, Ms Gomez shared a heartfelt appreciation post for her fans on Sunday. "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you," she captioned the post attached with nine images of her interacting with her fans over the years. Currently, she has 401 million followers on the app.

See the post here:

Only two people have more followers than Ms Gomez on Instagram. While football legend Cristiano Ronaldo rules Instagram with 563 million followers, Argentine world-cup-winning footballer Lionel Messi has 443 million followers. Kylie Jenner also has a whopping 382 million fans on the app while the official Instagram account has 619 million followers.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer are overjoyed at the news, proclaiming her 'the queen of Instagram'. One user wrote, ''Once a queen always a queen.'' Another commented, ''blessed to be a part of the 400 million.'' A third said, ''Life rewards good people like you, never allow anyone to turn off your light... you are unique and authentic,'' while a fourth added, ''500 Million we are coming!''

Ariana Grande (361 million), Kim Kardashian (349 million), Beyonce (301 million) and Khloe Kardashian (298 million) are the other women in the top 10 list of most-followed Instagram celebrities.

In her latest post, Ms Gomez shared a makeup-free selfie with the simple caption, ''Violet Chemistry,'' which is a track title from Miley Cyrus' freshly dropped eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation.



